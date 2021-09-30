IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly Films

Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 1)

03:17

For the more than 23,000 September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of the New York area, a company called LHI administers the Congressionally funded World Trade Center Health Program. Michael Day, an EMT who rushed to ground zero that day and is now undergoing cancer treatment for cancer, says LHI's program is run "haphazardly" and "horribly." Current and former employees tell NBC News' Kate Snow of rampant delays and dysfunction.Sept. 30, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All