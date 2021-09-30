Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 2)

Current and former LHI employees warn that the company isn't equipped to deal with a population with significant rates of post-traumatic stress. LHI said it's "committed to treating every individual we serve with care and compassion" and will "carefully review" concerns. Following our initial NBC Nightly News report, members of two Congressional committees summoned LHI and the federal agency that oversees the health program to Capitol Hill for briefings.Sept. 30, 2021