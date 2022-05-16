IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

Amber Heard showed the jury a color correction kit, noting, “This is not, obviously, the exact one I used to carry but I used to carry with me all the time.” She said she referred to it as her "bruise kit," using theater makeup to hide her injuries.May 16, 2022

