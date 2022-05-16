IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

    01:35

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Heard says Depp allegedly conducted cavity search on her after accusing her of stealing his drugs

    02:21

  • 'I didn't know what to do': Amber Heard relives first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

    03:18

  • Amber Heard describes falling in love with Johnny Depp as 'absolute magic'

    01:55

  • Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

    00:32

  • Met Gala 2022: Celebrities return to red carpet for 'An Anthology of American Fashion'

    01:46

  • Billy Crystal revamps 'Mr. Saturday Night' for Broadway

    01:11

  • ‘Moon Knight’ stars Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy on challenging themselves through Marvel series

    03:31

  • Blac Chyna sues Kardashian family for $100 million for alleged defamation

    02:35

NBC News

Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

01:29

Amber Heard said that, following allegations of domestic abuse made by Johnny Depp's former attorney, her role as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was significantly reduced. She said she was given new versions of her script that had action scenes in it, and "basically took a bunch out of my role."May 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All