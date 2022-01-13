IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil
Flooding and landslides have killed at least 24 people in Minas Gerais after the Brazilian state was pummeled by heavy rainfall.Jan. 13, 2022
Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil
