IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14

  • Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Countries brace for renewed restrictions amid Omicron surge 

    02:11

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

    01:06

  • China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an

    00:45

  • 'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university

    01:07

  • The global struggle to contain omicron

    01:40

  • Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland

    01:10

  • Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ further Covid measures after Christmas

    04:12

  • Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru

    00:50

  • Kitesurfer crosses Atlantic using just wind power

    01:05

NBC News

Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

00:46

Heavy snow in northern and western Japan caused travel chaos as more than 100 domestic flights were grounded and made for dangerous driving conditions. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned more snow is expected, urging people to refrain from non-essential outings.Dec. 27, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14

  • Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All