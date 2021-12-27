Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

Heavy snow in northern and western Japan caused travel chaos as more than 100 domestic flights were grounded and made for dangerous driving conditions. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned more snow is expected, urging people to refrain from non-essential outings.Dec. 27, 2021
