Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 1)

After nearly 58 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, 75-year-old Henry Montgomery was granted parole this week and emerged from behind the gates as a free man. Montgomery was convicted of murder at age 17, and was one of thousands of juveniles sentenced to life without parole. He told Lester Holt that he was “young, wild and stupid” at the time of his sentencing.Nov. 20, 2021