Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 2)
02:43
Lester Holt first met Henry Montgomery in 2019, while he was embedded inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary for Dateline. Montgomery, who was convicted of murder at 17, took his case to the Supreme Court and paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek the possibility of freedom. After he was denied parole in 2019, this week Montgomery walked out of Angola as a free man.Nov. 20, 2021