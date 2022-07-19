IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hero border collie helps rescue owner after 70-foot fall near Tahoe National Forest

Hero border collie helps rescue owner after 70-foot fall near Tahoe National Forest

A border collie named Saul is credited with helping rescue a man who fell 70 feet while hiking in Nevada County, California. KCRA’s Lee Anne Denyer reports.July 19, 2022

