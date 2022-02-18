Hidden histories: A new generation hopes to restore a historic Black town
07:51
In the early 1900s, Allensworth, California was a shining example of Black prosperity — before a series of policies led to its decline. Now, believers and advocates are taking on the task of restoring it to its original vision.Feb. 18, 2022
