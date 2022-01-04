IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Another blast of cold air heads east following winter storm

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm

    02:36

  • Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

    02:31

  • 'Battle of Snomicron' snowball fight takes place on National Mall

    00:53

  • Watch: Dancers celebrate snow in Saudi Arabia

    00:50

  • Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19

  • New Year’s Eve forecast: Severe storms possible across Southern Plains

    00:19

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

    02:00

  • Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021

    05:07

  • Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky

    01:34

  • Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year’s Eve

    00:53

  • Severe winter weather hits West Coast

    03:05

  • Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous

    01:33

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas

    01:36

  • Severe weather across western U.S.

    01:23

  • California’s Napa Valley hit hard by historic drought

    02:15

  • Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West

    00:50

NBC News

Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast

01:02

Strong waves triggered by a cyclone trapped a pickup in the ocean and washed a shipping container out to sea off the coast of Queensland, Australia.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Another blast of cold air heads east following winter storm

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm

    02:36

  • Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

    02:31

  • 'Battle of Snomicron' snowball fight takes place on National Mall

    00:53

  • Watch: Dancers celebrate snow in Saudi Arabia

    00:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All