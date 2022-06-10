IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at first public hearing

    12:30

  • Lawmakers ‘coming out in tears’ after bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:17

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42

  • 'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

    01:47

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video highlighting how Proud Boys coordinated for Capitol riot

    05:35

  • Filmmaker who followed Proud Boys during Capitol riot testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    08:36

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

  • Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

    02:17

  • Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'

    01:50

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

    02:10

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

NBC News

Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

02:10

The House Select Committee held their first prime time hearing on the investigation into the Capitol riot. They presented some of the testimony that would be presented and heard from an officer who was injured in the attack.June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at first public hearing

    12:30

  • Lawmakers ‘coming out in tears’ after bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:17

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42

  • 'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

    01:47

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video highlighting how Proud Boys coordinated for Capitol riot

    05:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All