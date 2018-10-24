Hillary Clinton speaks about suspicious package at campaign event in Florida
Hillary Clinton speaks about the suspicious package that was sent to her New York home at a campaign event in Florida. She went on to say that the country continues to be divided.
Trump signs opioid legislation to fight drug crisis01:52
Flake on explosives: Trump needs to follow-up words with actions02:41
Bratton: Goal of sending explosives to political figures is to 'create fear'02:36
Watch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe bomb02:24
Trump: Acts of 'political violence' have no place in U.S.02:07
Pence denounces suspicious CNN, Clinton, Obama packages as 'despicable'00:32
Play All