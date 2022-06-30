IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Hillary Clinton, Stephen Hadley discuss legacy of Madeleine Albright

01:03:58

Hillary Clinton, secretary of state in the Obama administration, and Stephen Hadley, national security adviser under President George W. Bush, discuss the legacy of Madeleine Albright and the power of global diplomacy. NBCUniversal News group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas.June 30, 2022

