Morning Rundown: Marijuana’s psychiatric toll, Taylor Swift’s collaboration and DeSantis aides’ fundraising tactic

  • Plane lands safely after emergency door opened mid-flight

    Historic ‘Cotton Tree’ symbolizing Sierra Leone’s freedom falls during rainstorm

    Japanese police arrest suspect after four killed in shooting and stabbing

  • Pope Francis shows world his health is improving two months after hospitalization for bronchitis

  • Man drives into gates of Downing Street, British prime minister's home

  • Watch: Passersby panic as car crashes into gates of Downing Street

  • Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

  • Germany cracks down on far-right coup plot suspects with more arrests

  • Tina Turner fans pay tribute to the star outside her Swiss home

  • Massive typhoon slams Guam

  • Anti-Putin Russian militia holds press conference near Ukraine border

  • Typhoon Mawar barrels into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm

  • Russian court extends pre-trial detention of Evan Gershkovich

  • Rare watch belonging to China's 'Last Emperor' sells for a record price at an auction

  • Guam prepares for typhoon Mawar

  • China’s new ambassador warns of ‘serious difficulties’ in relationship with U.S.

  • China urges U.S. to ‘take practical actions’ on bilateral relations

  • Portuguese police resume search for missing British child Madeleine McCann

  • Russia alleges cross-border attack by Ukrainian saboteurs

  • Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano spews ash, gas plumes into air

Historic ‘Cotton Tree’ symbolizing Sierra Leone’s freedom falls during rainstorm

A giant tree that towered over Sierra Leone's capital for centuries and symbolized freedom to its residents came down during a heavy rainstorm. Standing over 200 feet tall and nearly 50 feet wide, the roughly 400-year-old “Cotton Tree” has been Sierra Leone's national symbol for decades.May 26, 2023

