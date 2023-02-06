IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023

