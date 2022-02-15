IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    History-making Olympian Erin Jackson's journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

Nightly Films

History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

Erin Jackson, originally from Florida, started out as inline skater before making the switch to speed skating on ice after college at age 25. Before heading to the Beijing Games, she spoke to NBC News’ Antonia Hylton about her impressive path to the Olympics. Now Jackson is a gold medalist and the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal.Feb. 15, 2022

    History-making Olympian Erin Jackson's journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

