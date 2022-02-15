History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)
Erin Jackson, originally from Florida, started out as inline skater before making the switch to speed skating on ice after college at age 25. Before heading to the Beijing Games, she spoke to NBC News’ Antonia Hylton about her impressive path to the Olympics. Now Jackson is a gold medalist and the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal.Feb. 15, 2022
