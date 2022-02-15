IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  History-making Olympian Erin Jackson's journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)
13:41

    13:41
  Now Playing

    History-making Olympian Erin Jackson's journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)
10:52

    10:52
  UP NEXT

    Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)
05:34

    05:34

  Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)
06:56

    06:56

  Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)
04:40

    04:40

  Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)
07:35

    07:35

  How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)
04:57

    04:57

  How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)
07:24

    07:24

  Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)
02:16

    02:16

  Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)
02:08

    02:08

  Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)
11:38

    11:38

  Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)
13:00

    13:00

  Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)
12:25

    12:25

  Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)
12:34

    12:34

  In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: 'Hell, plain and simple' (Part 1)
03:33

    03:33

  In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: 'Hell, plain and simple' (Part 2)
04:30

    04:30

  Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)
12:08

    12:08

  Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)
11:42

    11:42

  Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)
01:59

    01:59

  Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)
02:40

    02:40

Nightly Films

History-making Olympian Erin Jackson's journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

10:52

Before heading to the Beijing Games, Team USA's Erin Jackson spoke to NBC News' Antonia Hylton about overcoming injury and the challenges of the pandemic as she prepared for the Olympics. Jackson – now an Olympic gold medalist – talks about where she finds joy in skating and thriving under pressure. Feb. 15, 2022

