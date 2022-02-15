History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)
10:52
Before heading to the Beijing Games, Team USA’s Erin Jackson spoke to NBC News’ Antonia Hylton about overcoming injury and the challenges of the pandemic as she prepared for the Olympics. Jackson – now an Olympic gold medalist – talks about where she finds joy in skating and thriving under pressure.Feb. 15, 2022
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)
13:41
Now Playing
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)
10:52
UP NEXT
Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)
05:34
Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)
06:56
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)
04:40
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)