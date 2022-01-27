IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘It must never, never happen again,’ 100-year-old Holocaust survivor tells European Parliament

'It must never, never happen again,' 100-year-old Holocaust survivor tells European Parliament

“Hatred, racism and antisemitism must not be the last word in history,” warned Margot Friedlander in her Holocaust Memorial Day speech. She also referred to her “disbelief” at seeing the yellow star of Nazi oppression being used by anti-vaccine protesters today.Jan. 27, 2022

    ‘It must never, never happen again,’ 100-year-old Holocaust survivor tells European Parliament

