Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Holy Cross valedictorian denied right to speak at graduation
Christian Bales, a student at Holy Cross High School, was denied the honor to give his valedictorian speech at Friday's graduation. The Diocese of Covington found that the speech contained "elements that were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church." Bales is openly gay and doesn't know if that played any role in the decision to not have him speak at graduation.
U.S. News
Trymaine Lee brings preview of MSNBC’s ‘Everyday Racism’ town hall04:50
Officials arrive in North Korea to prepare for potential summit01:29
Valedictorian denied right to speak at graduation01:44
Rep. Waters on Trump: We can’t allow him to destroy investigation21:27
Freed American Josh Holt welcomed home by President Trump02:41
Alberto strengthens as it moves toward Gulf Coast, with flooding expected in the South01:40
Play All