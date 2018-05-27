Holy Cross valedictorian denied right to speak at graduation copied!

Christian Bales, a student at Holy Cross High School, was denied the honor to give his valedictorian speech at Friday's graduation. The Diocese of Covington found that the speech contained "elements that were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church." Bales is openly gay and doesn't know if that played any role in the decision to not have him speak at graduation.

