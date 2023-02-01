IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hong Kong bans CBD categorizing it a 'dangerous drug'

NBC News

Hong Kong bans CBD categorizing it a 'dangerous drug'

Hong Kong has banned the use of CBD, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug” and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession.Feb. 1, 2023

    Hong Kong bans CBD categorizing it a 'dangerous drug'

