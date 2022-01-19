Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hong Kong authorities said that they will humanely kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected.Jan. 19, 2022

