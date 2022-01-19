Hong Kong authorities said that they will humanely kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected.Jan. 19, 2022
Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern
