IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12

  • Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

  • Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

    01:35

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

  • Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14

  • Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Countries brace for renewed restrictions amid Omicron surge 

    02:11

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

    01:06

  • China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an

    00:45

  • 'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university

    01:07

NBC News

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law

01:01

Hong Kong police raided the offices of Stand News, a pro-democracy outlet, and seized documents under a national security law enacted last year. Following the raid, Stand News announced on Facebook that it would cease operations, remove all online material and dismiss all of its employees.Dec. 29, 2021

  • Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12

  • Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All