Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law
01:01
Hong Kong police raided the offices of Stand News, a pro-democracy outlet, and seized documents under a national security law enacted last year. Following the raid, Stand News announced on Facebook that it would cease operations, remove all online material and dismiss all of its employees.Dec. 29, 2021
