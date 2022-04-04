Hong Kong's leader says she will not seek another term
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a controversial national security law, said Monday that she will not seek a second term.April 4, 2022
