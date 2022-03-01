IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates

    03:23

  • Cuba develops 5 Covid vaccines, boast high vaccination rate

    02:53

  • New data shows Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offers little protection

    01:50

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

    00:26

  • The long-term effects of Covid

    03:28

  • N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

    03:31

  • CDC announces masks no longer needed indoors for most Americans

    01:34

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Hong Kong will test 7.5 million population for Covid in March as cases soar

    00:36

  • Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • Mandates shift nationwide as COVID-19 numbers drop

    02:03

  • England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive

    01:30

NBC News

Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown

01:03

Panic buying returned to Hong Kong with many supermarket shelves stripped bare following mixed messaging from the government over whether it is planning a city lockdown later this month when it tests all residents.March 1, 2022

  • Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown

    01:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All