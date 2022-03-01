Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown
Panic buying returned to Hong Kong with many supermarket shelves stripped bare following mixed messaging from the government over whether it is planning a city lockdown later this month when it tests all residents.March 1, 2022
