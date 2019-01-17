Horses leap through flames at plague-related festival in Spain

World

Horses jump through flames at Luminarias festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain

01:04

The annual Luminarias festival at a village outside Madrid was criticized as being stressful for the animals, but more than 100 horses were ridden through the smoke and flames at this year’s ceremony.Jan. 17, 2019

