IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net

    02:14

  • Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica

    00:46

  • Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide

    01:43

  • A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog

    02:04

  • Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 8

    00:58

  • Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China

    00:28

  • Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'

    00:57

  • Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway

    00:52

  • 'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash

    01:36

  • Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

    00:45

  • Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma

    02:45

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel

    00:52

  • President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House

    00:48

  • 'These pigs are just running amok': Feral hogs invade South Carolina neighborhood

    01:15

  • Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months

    00:55

  • Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:20

NBC News

Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival

00:51

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Luminarias festival in San Bartolomé de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Jan. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net

    02:14

  • Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica

    00:46

  • Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide

    01:43

  • A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog

    02:04

  • Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 8

    00:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All