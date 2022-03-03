Host Joy Behar takes tumble while filming ‘The View’
01:22
Host of “The View” Joy Behar took a fall while walking onstage for the start of the live show. Behar jokingly said the moment would go viral as she was receiving texts and calls asking if she was alright. The comedian was not injured but she encouraged others to go to the doctor after such incidents. Behar said, “When Bob Saget fell, he died,” and situations like that could “kill you.”March 3, 2022
