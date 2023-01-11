IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

  • House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’

    06:17

  • Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location

    02:33

  • Abortion has ‘haunted’ the GOP, but House moves ahead with vote to limit abortion

    03:12

  • ‘Stick with us’: Santa Cruz County supervisor seeks government support for ‘long-term rebuild’

    04:58

  • Full Panel: DOJ review of alleged mishandling of classified documents is a ‘political gift to Republicans’

    08:48

  • George Santos ‘violated the trust’ of voters and lawmakers: Long Island Republican

    07:54

  • Garland chooses Trump appointee to show Biden classified documents review is ‘not about politics’

    10:35

  • Veteran journalist Bernard Kalb dies at 100 years old

    01:39

  • Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center

    06:29

  • Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit

    02:04

  • Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern

    09:12

  • Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens

    05:12

  • House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel

    06:46

  • ‘They look a lot like a tank’: Deal to send U.S. armored infantry vehicles to Ukraine

    05:49

  • Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol

    02:45

  • Speaker confirmation vote may finally allow members to be sworn in tonight, Rep.-elect says

    01:08

Meet the Press NOW

House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

07:09

House Democrats are navigating their new minority status, under new leadership that is hoping to retake the chamber when voters head to the polls in 2024. The new Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss. Jan. 11, 2023

  • McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

  • House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’

    06:17

  • Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location

    02:33

  • Abortion has ‘haunted’ the GOP, but House moves ahead with vote to limit abortion

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All