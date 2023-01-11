IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’

06:17

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) joins Meet the Press NOW as the House votes on a “born alive” bill, the first in a series of anti-abortion bills pushed by the House GOP despite an unlikely path forward in the Senate.Jan. 11, 2023

