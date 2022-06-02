IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House Judiciary Committee discusses gun control legislation

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking

    02:05

  • House committee meeting to discuss wide-ranging gun legislation

    01:37

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • BTS visits White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation

    03:35

  • Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump

    02:08

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • FDA facing scrutiny over infant formula shortage in Senate hearing

    02:37

  • Senate Democrats join gun control rally after school shooting in Uvalde

    01:33

  • Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

    02:21

  • 'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims

    01:44

  • 'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting

    07:01

  • White House lowers flags to half-staff honoring Texas school shooting victims

    01:30

  • Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

    02:29

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

    01:20

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

    03:34

  • Senate Democrats concerned tracking data could be used to target abortion care

    04:10

  • Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victory

    03:05

  • Congress unlikely to take action on guns despite Biden's call to pass new legislation after Buffalo shooting

    01:52

NBC News

House Judiciary Committee discusses gun control legislation

01:51

The house Judiciary Committee held a meeting to consider gun control legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, after recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and Oklahoma.June 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    House Judiciary Committee discusses gun control legislation

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking

    02:05

  • House committee meeting to discuss wide-ranging gun legislation

    01:37

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • BTS visits White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation

    03:35

  • Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All