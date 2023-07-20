'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs

- Now Playing
'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs01:23
- UP NEXT
Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress01:45
IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe02:49
Watch President of Israel's full address to a joint meeting of Congress40:25
Blinken to Senate: Stalling diplomatic nominees is 'undermining our national security'02:26
Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents01:12
Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy02:14
Michigan salon under fire for anti-LGBTQ postings02:29
Secret Service finds no suspect in White House cocaine case01:38
Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House01:55
PGA Tour grilled by Senate over LIV Golf merger01:42
Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal02:36
Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger01:32
PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf01:46
Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses02:08
Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'01:43
PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger03:47
Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House04:13
Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says03:31
Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine01:52
- Now Playing
'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs01:23
- UP NEXT
Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress01:45
IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe02:49
Watch President of Israel's full address to a joint meeting of Congress40:25
Blinken to Senate: Stalling diplomatic nominees is 'undermining our national security'02:26
Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents01:12
Play All