Pelosi: Trump shouldn't hold workers 'hostage' in shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits workers, families impacted by government shutdown00:55
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a local resource center in Washington D.C. helping federal workers impacted by a lengthy government shutdown.
Pelosi: Trump shouldn't hold workers 'hostage' in shutdown00:55
Liz Cheney: Steve King's 'comments were abhorrent, they were racist.'00:52
President Trump offers DACA protections for wall funding02:15
Explosive new report claims Trump personally instructed Michael Cohen to lie to congress02:05
Pelosi: Trump ‘outing’ Afghanistan trip is very dangerous01:34
Trump postpones Pelosi’s trip abroad after she calls to delay his State of the Union address01:09