    Houston woman says she was poisoned by napkin left on her car

Houston woman says she was poisoned by napkin left on her car

Erin Mims said a napkin she found stuffed in her car door left her in the hospital and struggling with chest pain and breathing. Doctors could not identify the substance in Mims' body but said she suffered from acute poisoning. KPRC's Deven Clarke reports.Aug. 21, 2022

