How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 1)

When Vietnam fell into communist control on April 30, 1975, those who remained were forced to make a difficult decision – to stay and live under the new regime, or risk everything and try to escape. Fleeing by boat was dangerous: the United Nations High Commission for Refugees estimates between 200,000 and 400,000 people died from storms, disease, starvation and pirates. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen meets a group who fled on a small fishing boat that got lost in the South China Sea before a chance encounter with a container ship.May 23, 2022