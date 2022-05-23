IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly Films

How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 1)

04:43

When Vietnam fell into communist control on April 30, 1975, those who remained were forced to make a difficult decision – to stay and live under the new regime, or risk everything and try to escape. Fleeing by boat was dangerous: the United Nations High Commission for Refugees estimates between 200,000 and 400,000 people died from storms, disease, starvation and pirates. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen meets a group who fled on a small fishing boat that got lost in the South China Sea before a chance encounter with a container ship.May 23, 2022

