How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 2)

In 1978, Georg Pedersen was the 44-year-old chief mate on "Gateway City," a container ship making her final voyage before being scrapped. When he passed a small fishing boat full of people fleeing Vietnam, he convinced his captain to take them all on board. Georg and the refugees he helped spent years looking for each other. Decades later, Georg has now reunited with 28 of the 51 people on that boat, and he’s on a mission to find the rest.May 23, 2022