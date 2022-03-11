How a small Chicago community said ‘No’ to more industry in its neighborhood
09:13
Chicago’s Southeast Side has been home to big industry for decades, despite having some of the worst pollution rates in the city. So when its mostly Latino and Black residents learned a scrap metal plant would be relocating to their neighborhood, they fought back.March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Left for dead, rebounding from attack
09:26
A 'moral obligation' to stand against Trump
03:37
'We had a lot of babies dying'
04:55
Beyond the Bars: A former inmate returns to his roots