Nightly Films

How an unintended consequence helped American crocodiles thrive (Part 1)

01:59

NBC News' Kerry Sanders is in South Florida learning all about American crocodiles, including their differences with alligators. A power plant making electricity built many years ago had an unintended consequence for these animals: making ideal conditions for cold-blooded crocodiles.Dec. 28, 2021

