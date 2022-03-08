IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

01:51

President Biden announced that the U.S. will no longer import Russian oil amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying the move will target Russia’s economy. NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle explains how banning Russian oil could impact oil supply and gas prices in the U.S. and across Europe. March 8, 2022

