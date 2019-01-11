How Brexit could push Ireland to the brink 06:14 copied!

The British Parliament has yet to agree on how exactly they should leave the European Union. If they don’t reach a consensus, then the U.K. could be set for a "hard Brexit" at the end of March—meaning they leave the European Union without any deal in place to manage the exit. Lucy Kavanof, from NBC’s London bureau, went to Northern Ireland, where Brexit could mean people would need a passport to go to work.

