IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

04:57

Snowboarder Chloe Kim is taking home another gold medal after a stunning performance on the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics. Before heading to Beijing, she sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about how her life changed after her win in 2018, and how enrolling at Princeton helped her reset.Feb. 11, 2022

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All