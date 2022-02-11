IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

07:24

Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Chloe Kim sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about her family’s incredible support, even if they couldn’t travel to Beijing with her. Chloe started snowboarding at age four, and now she finds joy in the sport from traveling and setting new goals.Feb. 11, 2022

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

