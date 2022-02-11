How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)
07:24
Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Chloe Kim sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about her family’s incredible support, even if they couldn’t travel to Beijing with her. Chloe started snowboarding at age four, and now she finds joy in the sport from traveling and setting new goals.Feb. 11, 2022
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)
04:40
Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)
07:35
How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)
04:57
Now Playing
How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)