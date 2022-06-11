IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

02:37

Much of Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed six months ago when a devastating tornado touched down with winds up to 200 miles an hour. NBC News' Kate Snow returns to the town as volunteers work to build new homes with big safety upgrades. Kate talks to Suzy Flint, whose restaurant is one of the few businesses that has been rebuilt so far.June 11, 2022

Play All