How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth
Located in the northernmost city in the world, Norilsk Nickel is the world's leading producer of the high-purity Class 1 nickel used in electric vehicles. Yet the company has undermined its own vision for the future by spoiling a priceless environment.Dec. 10, 2021
