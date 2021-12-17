How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

Kate Orff is the first landscape architect to ever win a MacArthur “genius grant”. She's a pioneer in the green infrastructure movement, specializing in hybrid infrastructure projects that make cities more climate resilient while also enriching or reviving natural habitats for local flora and fauna. Her most recent project, Living Breakwaters, is being installed near Staten Island now, and it could protect the borough from the next Superstorm Sandy.Dec. 17, 2021