IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Not your grandparents’ sport: Mom-daughter duo ride Pickleball wave to the pro circuit

    02:45

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

    04:20

  • A teen mom, a radio preacher, and the 40-year search for a 'stolen' baby

    13:11

  • What's the real story of the Alamo? A $250 million renovation spurs debate

    05:06

  • Finding identity: Growing up a transracial adoptee

    05:09

  • Policing while Black: an HBCU’s effort to diversify the force

    11:00

  • 'It feels like home': Digital creators are building a Latinx community online

    04:58

  • Trauma and healing: Life after the troubled teen industry

    06:49

  • Queer Surf group challenges norms, makes 'magic' in the water

    04:47

  • 20 years later, 9/11 witnesses still feel the pain

    08:54

  • Southlake: A viral video, a diversity plan, and an election that changed an affluent Texas town

    37:17

  • A Detroit neighborhood stands in the shadow of a segregation wall built 80 years ago

    09:18

  • Her family was harmed by the war on drugs. Now she fights for reparations.

    07:04

  • No longer a death sentence: How living with HIV has changed

    11:11

  • Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre

    43:22

  • Apache tribe fights to save its centuries-old holy place

    07:55

  • ‘Pray for a miracle’: Covid long-haulers fight debilitating symptoms a year later

    05:50

  • The Intersection: Fatherhood at the heart of George Floyd Square

    32:21

NBC News

How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

03:45

Kate Orff is the first landscape architect to ever win a MacArthur “genius grant”. She's a pioneer in the green infrastructure movement, specializing in hybrid infrastructure projects that make cities more climate resilient while also enriching or reviving natural habitats for local flora and fauna. Her most recent project, Living Breakwaters, is being installed near Staten Island now, and it could protect the borough from the next Superstorm Sandy.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Not your grandparents’ sport: Mom-daughter duo ride Pickleball wave to the pro circuit

    02:45

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

    04:20

  • A teen mom, a radio preacher, and the 40-year search for a 'stolen' baby

    13:11

  • What's the real story of the Alamo? A $250 million renovation spurs debate

    05:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All