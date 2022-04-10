IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Zelenskyy urges importance of leaders visiting Ukraine during meeting with Austrian chancellor

    00:49

  • Pentagon: ‘Unconvincing’ claims Russia didn’t carry out train station attack

    01:04

  • Ukrainian moms give new birth in Poland after fleeing war

    03:02

  • Russian bombing on Ukrainian train station draws international outrage

    02:40

  • Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine

    01:38

  • Polish professionals stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

    03:13

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • ‘Your fight is also our fight’: E.U. team shows solidarity in Kyiv visit

    01:40

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

  • ‘This is how we live for the 44th day’: Zelenskyy mourns train station missile victims

    01:41

  • Searching Borodyanka, which Zelenskyy says is 'more dreadful' than Bucha

    01:13

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • Reporter surveys scene of deadly railway station missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

    02:43

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pink Floyd releases new song in support of Ukraine

    00:39

NBC News

One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

01:53

Ivan Sydorenko and his wife and daughter were scheduled to travel on an evacuation train from Kramatorsk at 11 a.m. on Friday, just 30 minutes after the deadly attack that killed dozens at the train station.April 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Zelenskyy urges importance of leaders visiting Ukraine during meeting with Austrian chancellor

    00:49

  • Pentagon: ‘Unconvincing’ claims Russia didn’t carry out train station attack

    01:04

  • Ukrainian moms give new birth in Poland after fleeing war

    03:02

  • Russian bombing on Ukrainian train station draws international outrage

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All