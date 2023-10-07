IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    How Netanyahu and Biden's relationship has been tested in recent months

    05:34

  • Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel

    03:20

  • Watch: Bulldozer tears down section of Israel-Gaza border fence

    00:44

  • Israel officials confirm Hamas attacks have killed at least 70 Israelis

    06:33

  • Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

    00:46

  • Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack

    02:14

  • Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

    02:58

  • White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel

    01:23

  • Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel

    04:39

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

    05:47

  • Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack

    03:43

  • Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

    07:00

  • Videos show gunmen opening fire on Israeli streets

    01:05

  • Watch: Rockets seen launching from Gaza toward Israel

    01:22

NBC News

How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza

03:13

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Force has confirmed that Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on how the development will influence Israel’s decision to carry out a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.Oct. 7, 2023

