Asian America

How stand-up comedian Sheng Wang learned to appreciate silence onstage

Stand-up comedian and "Fresh Off the Boat" writer Sheng Wang talks about getting into comedy, ignoring audience expectations, and what he's learned from hanging out with babies.Oct. 25, 2018

NBC Asian America Presents

    06:54

