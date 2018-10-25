How stand-up comedian Sheng Wang learned to appreciate silence onstage
Stand-up comedian and "Fresh Off the Boat" writer Sheng Wang talks about getting into comedy, ignoring audience expectations, and what he's learned from hanging out with babies.
NBC Asian America Presents
How stand-up comedian Sheng Wang learned to appreciate silence onstage06:54
This Emmy-nominated filmmaker has her roots in stand-up comedy05:53
The big break: How comedian Sherry Cola found her way to stand-up06:37
Opening the door to discussing suicide: one survivor tells her story11:27
Tracing the evolution of Asian-Pacific Islander LGBTQ nightlife spaces07:12
Exploring the roots of Chicago's queer South Asian community07:30