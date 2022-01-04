How the Capitol riot upended the life of a man who wasn’t even there

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
It was the day after Jan. 6, 2021, that Dave Quintavalle’s phone started ringing. The retired Chicago firefighter had suddenly become the target of harassing phone calls and social media attacks by internet sleuths claiming he had thrown a fire extinguisher at police during the Capitol riot. Except it wasn’t him.Jan. 4, 2022

