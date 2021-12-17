How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)

NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda gets rare access with the U.S. Forest Service hotshots team, the so-called special forces of wildland firefighting, as they battle the Windy Fire. Crews work long days in difficult conditions for weeks or often months, and have been dealing with staffing shortages. Members tell us about the mental toll of the tough fire season, and how they use their specialized training against the toughest blazes.Dec. 17, 2021